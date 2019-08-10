Image copyright Google Image caption The 76-year-old man was attacked at his house in Priesthill

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a 76-year-old man was attacked on his own doorstep in Glasgow.

The pensioner suffered serious injuries in the attack in Elliston Avenue, Priesthill, at about 10:30 on Tuesday 6 August.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition was described by staff as stable.

The arrested woman is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.