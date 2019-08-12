Glasgow venues enjoy record visitor numbers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dippy the dinosaur is credited with helping to boost visitor numbers to Kelvingrove Museum

Nearly 19 million visits were made to venues run by Glasgow Life in 2018, new figures have revealed.

Events including the European Championships, the arrival of Dippy the dinosaur and Celtic Connections saw visitor numbers reach record levels.

Both Kelvingrove and the Riverside museums attracted 1.3 million visitors.

Glasgow Life, which delivers cultural, sporting and learning activities on behalf of the local council, was created in 2007.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

There were 4.7 million recorded visits to the city's 33 libraries, including The Mitchell, while music venues such as Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, City Halls, Old Fruitmarket and the Kelvingrove Bandstand attracted more than 475,000 attendances.

The organisation's chairman, Councillor David McDonald, said: "Glasgow is home to iconic cultural and sporting venues, world-class events and community facilities which make a difference each and every day.

"To achieve record-breaking attendances of almost 19 million in the last year is testament to that success."