Image copyright PA Media Image caption The strike could go on until 6 September

A strike by a group of teachers at a schools campus tested over health concerns is to go ahead.

About 36 teachers from the NASUWT union have said they will take part in the action despite an independent review finding the school grounds were safe.

It followed a report on Friday that said there was no link between Buchanan and St Ambrose high schools in Coatbridge and ill health.

Pupils will return to lessons following the summer break on Wednesday.

However, teachers are due back in the classroom on Monday.

Image caption NASUWT members went on strike over health concerns in June

An independent review into fears of contamination at the school campus, which was built on a former landfill site, looked at water, soil and air samples.

It found water samples passed drinking water standards and soil samples were "not of concern".

The NASUWT has said it planned to strike from the first day of the new term until 6 September unless it was satisfied the site posed no risks.

Acting general secretary Chris Keates said the planned strike action remained in place for Monday and that the union would keep the position under review.

She added: "The strike action at Buchanan and St Ambrose remains in place and will resume on Monday as scheduled.

"Our experts and legal counsel are examining the report and we are awaiting their advice on the next steps.

"We have also posed some interim questions to the council and we are waiting for answers to those."