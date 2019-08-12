Image copyright Google Image caption The 76-year-old man was seriously injured at his house in Priesthill

A woman has been charged with the attempted murder of a 76-year-old man in his own home.

Jackie Stewart, 76, was seriously injured following an incident in Elliston Avenue, Priesthill, Glasgow on 6 August.

Jennifer Brown was charged with assault to injury, to the danger of life and attempted murder of Mr Stewart.

Ms Brown, 34, made no plea when she appeared before Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.