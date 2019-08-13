Murder probe launched after Motherwell tower block death
- 13 August 2019
A 30-year-old man has been murdered in a block of flats in Motherwell.
Police were called to the town's Doonside Tower at about 04:10 to reports of a man with serious injuries in a flat.
The man died at the scene and the death is being treated as a murder.
Police Scotland have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward but the force said it is following a positive line of inquiry.