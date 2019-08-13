Teenagers admit axe attack on vulnerable man

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Patrick Muldoon, 19, struck his victim with an axe, an ashtray and a plate

A vulnerable man was left with severe injuries after he was attacked in his own home by two teenagers.

Paul McGregor, 55, was struck with an axe, ashtray and a plate at his flat in Glasgow's Provanmill.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he was targeted in March after a bizarre row over keys.

Patrick Muldoon, 19, and a 17-year-old accomplice admitted assaulting Mr McGregor to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

The victim suffered severe facial wounds and was so badly hurt he could not open his eyes.

But he was later able to identify Muldoon and the 17 year-old, who cannot be named due to his age.

The pair will be sentenced next month.

'Swelling and bruising'

The hearing was told how Mr McGregor was awoken in the middle of the night by the teenagers.

Prosecutor Mark Allan explained: "Muldoon said he lost his phone.

"This lead to an argument about his mobile and the keys to Mr McGregor's flat.

"None of it made sense to Mr McGregor."

The duo soon lashed out at the victim, who already suffered from health issues.

Mr Allan added: "Muldoon forced Mr McGregor onto his bed and struck him on the back with an axe he had brought with him.

"He then tied a belt around his neck and restricted his breathing."

The 17-year-old then punched and kicked the defenceless man.

The victim was also struck on the head with an ashtray and a plate was smashed over his head.

'Harmless'

The duo fled leaving Mr McGregor on the floor but he was able to dial 999 for help.

Mr Allan added: "He was unable to open his eyes due to swelling and bruising to his face."

Mr McGregor was only able to leave hospital a month later.

He later named the attackers to police leading to the pair being arrested at their homes.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC remanded Muldoon in custody, but continued bail for the 17-year-old.

Reports after the attack claimed Mr McGregor's home had been the target of vandals with graffiti daubed outside.

A crowdfunding page set up on his behalf raised more than £600 in the aftermath of the incident.

The victim had been described on social media as "harmless" and "someone who would not hurt a fly".