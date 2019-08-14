Glasgow & West Scotland

Two men charged over Motherwell tower block death

  • 14 August 2019
Police tape at flats where a man died
Image caption Police sealed off an area near the block flats where the man died

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a tower block in North Lanarkshire.

The 30-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries inside a flat in Doonside Tower in Motherwell at about 04:10 on Tuesday.

He died at the scene.

Police have charged a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man over the incident. They are both due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites