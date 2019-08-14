Two men charged over Motherwell tower block death
- 14 August 2019
Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a tower block in North Lanarkshire.
The 30-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries inside a flat in Doonside Tower in Motherwell at about 04:10 on Tuesday.
He died at the scene.
Police have charged a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man over the incident. They are both due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday.