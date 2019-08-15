Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian Brook, left, and Josh McIntyre, right

Two men have been convicted of attacking a couple and a three-year-old boy with machetes in Renfrewshire.

Brian Brook and Josh McIntyre, both 26, denied leaving Christopher Mellon, 27, and Donna Galloway, 34, severely injured and disfigured in September.

Mr Mellon required a 22-hour operation after his hand was partially severed.

The two were convicted of attempted murder, assault to severe injury and disfigurement and assault. They will be sentenced next month in Edinburgh.

'Horrifying attack'

The High Court in Glasgow heard Brook, McIntyre and another individual were masked and wearing white forensic suits when they broke into the house in the Ferguslie Park area.

Ms Galloway said she begged them to stop but told jurors: "I turned and all three of them were all round Chris."

Police said it was "one of the most horrifying attacks" they had encountered.

The attackers eventually fled, leaving Mr Mellon, a forklift truck driver, with a severely injured hand and a fracture to his skull.

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Mr Mellon said he was sure Brook and McIntyre were involved

Mr Mellon said he did not have "full movement or control" in his hands and that his employer was "terminating his contract".

He told advocate depute Craig Findlater he was "100% sure" Brook and McIntyre were involved.

'Mistaken identity'

Ms Galloway, who suffered cuts to her head and shoulder, said one of the attackers had "laughing evil eyes".

She added: "There is something distinctive about his eyes but I don't know what it is."

It was claimed during the trial that Brook and McIntyre were victims of "mistaken identity".

However, they were each convicted of attempting to murder Mr Mellon and assaulting Ms Galloway to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

They were further convicted of assaulting a three-year-old boy with machetes.

It emerged spray painter Brook, from Thornliebank, had convictions for assault and robbery as well as having an offensive weapon.

Lord Brodie deferred sentencing for reports.

Det Sgt Ross MacDonald said: "I would personally like to thank the family and the witnesses for their courage in coming forward and giving evidence. It has been an incredibly difficult time.

"The local community of Ferguslie Park was shocked by this heinous crime and offered its full co-operation and support, proving that people will not stand by and accept such vicious attacks.

"There is nothing I can say to convey the horror this family has suffered at the hands of these two vile and violent men. It is something they will live with for the rest of their lives."