Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the scene on Saracen Street at about 17:00

Detectives are investigating the "suspicious" death of a man in Glasgow.

The man was discovered with serious injuries in a common close on Saracen Street, Possilpark, at about 17:00.

Police Scotland said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic inquiries are ongoing in the area and a force spokesman said a post mortem examination would be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.