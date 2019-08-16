Fire crews tackle blaze at Renfrew industrial site
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a blaze at an industrial site near Glasgow.
They were called to Meadowside Street in Renfrew at 00:50 after receiving reports that a number of vehicles were on fire.
The fire had then spread to the roof of a building.
Two appliances remain at the scene.