Glasgow & West Scotland

Fire crews tackle blaze at Renfrew industrial site

  • 16 August 2019

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a blaze at an industrial site near Glasgow.

They were called to Meadowside Street in Renfrew at 00:50 after receiving reports that a number of vehicles were on fire.

The fire had then spread to the roof of a building.

Two appliances remain at the scene.

