The Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow has been nationalised by the Scottish government.

Ministers will now operate the yard under a management agreement with administrators, which will see the Scottish government buy the facility if no private buyer is found within four weeks.

Ferguson has been involved in a dispute with the Scottish government over the construction of two ferries for CalMac.

About 300 people work at the yard.

The deal means the yard will no longer be owned by industrialist Jim McColl, who could not persuade ministers to pay more than the £97m contract price for the disputed ferries.

The agreement also means work on the CalMac ferries, and other contracts, can continue while efforts to find a commercial buyer get under way.

Administrator Deloitte and Finance Secretary Derek Mackay addressed workers gathered at the Port Glasgow shipyard on Friday morning.

Mr Mackay said: "We have always been clear that we want to complete the vessels, secure jobs and give the yard a future.

"Public control will provide much-needed continuity of employment now and ensure the completion of the ferry contracts at the lowest possible cost to the taxpayer.

"It is absolutely essential that the outstanding contracts to build these two ferries are completed."

Mr Mackay said the alternative was for the government to "stand aside" while the company went into administration, with jobs being lost and the vessels not being completed.

"That was not an outcome I was willing to consider," he said.

Mr Mackay added that developing a revised cost analysis to establish the actions required to complete the two CalMac vessels would be one of the first task undertaken by a new management team.

As part of the agreement with the administrators, the Scottish government will acquire Ferguson Marine if there is no viable commercial offer within the next four weeks.

The GMB union said nationalisation would secure the immediate future of the yard.

The union's Scotland organiser Gary Cook said: "That is a very welcome development, particularly after all the recent uncertainty.

"Our members were caught in the middle of a situation that had nothing to do with them and their relief will be palpable. It is five years since the yard went bust and the Scottish government has prevented that from happening again."

He said nationalisation would not be a quick fix for the yard.

"There will, for example, be limits to the amount of private sector work for which the yard can compete - but the alternative to nationalisation was closure, and that was no choice at all," he added.

"Our immediate priority is to secure the re-employment of the workers released last weekend because their skills are essential and then we will insist the government works with us to develop a proper industrial plan for the yard because lessons must be learned."