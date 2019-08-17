Image copyright Alan lewis Image caption Jim McCafferty worked at Celtic more than 20 years ago

A former youth player at Celtic has been awarded "significant" compensation from the club after being sexually abused by a coach.

The Parkhead club has admitted liability for historic abuse carried out by convicted paedophile Jim McCafferty.

The award was made to the victim, who cannot be named, by the Personal Injury Court in Edinburgh.

The man claimed his mental health was affected by abuse during the 1990s.

The victim's lawyer, abuse specialist Kim Leslie, said: "For decades my client suffered as a result of McCafferty's abuse so above all else I'd like to pay tribute to him for the courage he has shown in stepping forward after coming to terms with what happened.

"Ever since McCafferty's abuse was exposed, Celtic FC remained firm in its defence and denial of responsibility.

"However, after thorough investigations I was able to present a robust case which resulted in the club admitting liability.

"I hope the successful end to this legal action brings closure to my client and also brings hope to those who considering a civil action of their own."

The exact amount of the payout has not been disclosed, but was described as "significant".

Image caption McCafferty (far left) pictured with a Celtic youth team

In May, 73-year-old Jim McCafferty admitted 10 charges of indecent assault, one charge of lewd and libidinous behaviour, and a breach of the peace.

The offences were carried out against 10 teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.

He was jailed for six years and nine months. He was already serving a jail term for abusing a teenage boy in Belfast.

McCafferty was a coach and kit man for the Celtic youth team and also worked for Celtic Boys Club.

In his career he also worked at Hibernian and Falkirk football clubs.

Celtic FC has been approached by the BBC for comment.