More than 9,000 join Pride Glasgow march

More than 9,000 people have taken part in Glasgow's Pride parade, according to organisers.

The event took place on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, an LGBTQ civil rights protest in New York City, which has since sparked worldwide demonstrations.

Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie spoke at the accompanying rally.

Organisers praised the parade following major ticketing issues at last year's event.

Christopher Tait, chairman of Pride Glasgow, said: "It's estimated over 9,000 people joined together today under a peaceful and happy banner either with friends, family or part of an organisation.

"It has been a great success. We had less than last year but the atmosphere on the parade was amazing."

The Unite union announced on Thursday it would not be taking part in the march after lambasting the "commercialisation" of the event.

The trade union's Scottish LGBT+ committee issued a strongly-worded statement criticising charges imposed on organisations to be part of the event and taking aim at big companies using Pride merely to "enhance their customer reach".

But Mr Tait hit back at the claims.

He said: "Unite haven't pulled out, they haven't registered to march so we didn't expect them to be here.

"For me it is just a shame and a missed opportunity for them to engage."

Tickets to enter the charity's march this year cost LGBT+ groups £120 for a walking group or £420 for commercial organisations, while it cost £600 to have a float at the event.

Organisers said commercial sponsorship was of benefit to all parties.

Image caption Pride Glasgow chairman Christopher Tait said the event was a great success

Mr Tait said: "Companies are using Pride to enhance customer reach and we don't see anything wrong with that.

"That helps the customer develop the business. And if you have more LGBT+ customers then you need to change your business to make sure it is much more inclusive of those people."

The parade left Clydeside at 11:30 before taking a new route through the east end of the city centre, ending with community stalls at Broomielaw next to the Kingston Bridge.

Earlier in the summer, Glasgow hosted a MardiGla march and Free Pride, which billed itself as a non-commercial alternative Pride event, held at the CCA.