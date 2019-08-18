Image copyright PA Image caption Police were called to an M&S food store in Argyll after reports of an armed robbery

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Marks and Spencer food store in Oban.

Police were called to the store in the town's Lochavullin Drive at 15:20 on Tuesday after reports that a staff member was threatened by a man with what appeared to be a firearm.

A three-figure sum of cash was taken.

A 51-year-old man will appear at Oban Sheriff Court on Monday.