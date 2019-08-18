Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man fell onto tracks in a Glasgow subway station

A man was knocked unconscious after falling onto subway tracks in Glasgow following a gang attack.

The 53-year-old and his daughter, 22, were on the platform at Buchanan Street station at about 21:30 on Saturday when a gang of 10 men shouted abuse at them.

The pair were attacked and the man was knocked out after falling onto the tracks.

He was helped back on to the platform by members of the public and taken to hospital by ambulance.

British Transport Police said the man's injuries were "not life-changing or life-threatening". His daughter was not seriously injured.

Officers want to trace a white man in his late 20s, of medium build and about 6ft tall.

He was unshaven with dirty blond hair, and was wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem on the sleeve and dark ripped jeans. He also had tattoos on his arms.

Police said the group left the station by the north exit at about 21:40.