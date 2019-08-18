Image copyright World Pipe Band Championships

A Scottish pipe band has beaten competition from 13 nations to become the world champions.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band were crowned World Pipe Band Champions 2019 in front of thousands of spectators at Glasgow Green.

They saw off their nearest rivals, last year's winners, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band from Northern Ireland.

St Laurence O'Toole Pipe Band from Dublin came in third place.

The win is Inveraray's second victory at the event in three years.

About 8,000 pipers and drummers, making up 195 bands, took part in the annual spectacle in the centre of Glasgow.

The event attracted more than 30,000 people over two days.

The nations represented in the 2019 line-up included New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, Eire, USA, Belgium, England, Spain, Malaysia, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The bands were placed in nine different competition grades according to ability and results.

As many as 40% of the pipers and drummers taking part each year are aged 25 and under.

Image copyright World Pipe Band Championships

The first ever World Pipe Band Championships were held at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in 1947. The event was first held in Glasgow in 1948 and has been staged in the city continuously since 1986.

Ian Embelton, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, said: "The World Pipe Band Championships is the event all the bands work towards and they have once again excelled.

"The competition continues to drive the highest standards and everyone who came to watch and listen has enjoyed some brilliant performances. Thanks to the bands, the spectators and to everyone who came."

Image copyright World Pipe Band Championships

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland's director of events, said: "The World Pipe Band Championships is the pinnacle of the piping calendar, welcoming the world's best pipers and drummers to Glasgow to battle it out to be crowned champions of this spectacular event.

"Well done to all the bands who took part in this year's competition and congratulations to Inveraray and District Pipe Band on being crowned the 2019 World Band Champions.

"EventScotland is delighted to have continued its support of the Worlds in 2019. Together with the Highland Games, Highland Dancing and Scottish food and drink, it is a perfect showcase of our country's heritage and culture."