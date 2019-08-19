Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kieran Cowan has not been seen since the accident on Saturday afternoon

The search for a man who went missing in a loch after a boat capsized is continuing for a third day.

Kieran Cowan, 23, was in a group of three men in the boat when the accident happened on Loch Awe, near Inishail Island, on Saturday.

The other men, aged 23 and 27, were able to swim to a nearby island.

Police divers and the local mountain rescue team are involved in the search for Mr Cowan, who is from the East Lothian area.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the accident is ongoing.