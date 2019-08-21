Image copyright Google

A litter of three-week-old puppies has been stolen during an armed robbery on a house in Glasgow.

Four men brandishing bladed weapons forced their way into the house in the Castlemilk area before stealing eight Bulldog cross puppies.

The incident took place at about 01:30 at a house on Barlia Drive. Five people, including children aged two, 10 and 17, were in the house at the time.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested but police said inquiries were ongoing.

Police Scotland said the four suspects arrived in Barlia Drive in two cars - a silver coloured VW Polo and a silver coloured Audi.

'Deeply traumatised'

The force said they "smashed up" the house and vandalised a Mercedes car parked outside the property.

Det Insp Lynsey Watters said: "A family has been targeted within their home while sleeping and a 10-year-old girl is deeply traumatised by what has happened.

"The motive for this attack is unknown. However, we do believe that it was targeted.

"I am appealing to members of the local community to contact us with any information they may have and to listen out for anything they might hear regarding this crime."

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were also in the property at the time of the robbery.

The suspects are white, aged between 18 and 20 years old, of slim build, and were wearing dark coloured tracksuits. They all had their hoods up and were carrying bladed weapons.

The VW Polo has been seized by police for forensic examinations.