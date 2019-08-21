Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kieran Cowan was with two other men when their boat capsized on Loch Awe

A body has been recovered from Loch Awe in Argyll and Bute following a search for a man whose boat capsized.

Police said formal identification of the body had yet to take place but missing man Kieran Cowan's family had been informed.

The 23-year-old, from East Lothian, was one of three men in the boat when it capsized near Inishail Island on Saturday.

The other men, aged 23 and 27, were able to swim to a nearby island.

They were rescued and taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban before being discharged.

Officers from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency were involved in the search for Mr Cowan.

A joint Police Scotland and Marine Accident Investigation Branch inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing.