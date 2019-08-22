Image caption First Bus drivers in Glasgow will vote on whether they want to take industrial action - including strikes

First Bus drivers in Glasgow are to be balloted on industrial action.

The Unite union has informed the operator it intends to measure support for industrial action, including strikes, to "protect public safety".

The dispute centres on service changes due to begin in October, which the union claims will result in significant cuts in running times and recovery times for drivers.

The union believes the changes will threaten public safety.

It also claims the changes are designed to increase profits.

'Public safety is paramount'

Unite said this was the first time no consultation was undertaken on such changes, calling it a "suspicious development".

Mick Dowds, Unite's National Convenor, said: "Unite members are furious that at a time when public safety is paramount and after Unite welcomed the Speed Awareness Agreement alongside supporting other health and safety initiatives such as 'Destressing the Driver', First Glasgow is blatantly scurrying around with a new set of rosters.

"This will directly impact on drivers' wellbeing and could have a catastrophic effect on passengers and the public."

He said that First Group had announced some time ago that it intended to sell its passenger operations including its flagship First Glasgow company.

He added: This latest development highlights exactly why Unite has been calling on local authorities such as Glasgow to bring passenger services back into public and municipal ownership.

"This is essential to ensure services meet the needs of communities and those most vulnerable in society rather than having diminished services in the chase for profit."

First Group has been approached for comment.