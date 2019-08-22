Glasgow & West Scotland

Man injured at St Enoch shopping centre building site

  • 22 August 2019
St Enoch Centre

A worker has been seriously injured in an accident at one of Glasgow's largest shopping centres

Emergency services were called to the St Enoch shopping centre at about 15:20 on Thursday.

The centre is currently undergoing a £40m revamp due to be completed next year.

Police Scotland said the incident was ongoing. The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said two appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle had been sent.

