Valerij Tomarenko was last seen getting off a ferry on Arran

A body found on a mountain on the Isle of Arran is believed to that of a missing German tourist.

Valerij Tomarenko, 58, was last seen getting off a ferry on the island on 15 August, with his hire car found parked at the mainland terminal in Ardrossan, North Ayrshire.

A body was found on Goatfell, the island's highest mountain, at about 11:30 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said Mr Tomarenko's family had been informed.

A police statement said: "A formal identification has still to take place, however it's believed to be 58-year-old German tourist Valerij Tomarenko."