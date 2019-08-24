Two men die in motorcycle collision in South Lanarkshire
- 24 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have died in a motorcycle collision in South Lanarkshire, police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the A73 at about 11:00 on Saturday.
The collision took place on the A73 between Symington and Hyndford Bridge, near Lanark.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The road remains closed while investigations are carried out.