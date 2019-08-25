Image caption British Transport Police said the accident happened close to Ashgill Road in the Milton area of Glasgow

A 12-year-old boy has died after an accident involving overhead railway power lines in Glasgow.

British Transport Police were called to the tracks close to Ashgill Road, Milton, after the alarm was raised at about 18:30 on Sunday 18 August.

Paramedics took him to the Royal Hospital for Children where he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police said that despite the best efforts of medical staff, the child died on Saturday night.

Insp Alasdair McWhirter, of British Transport Police, said: "This is a truly tragic incident, and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the boy's family and friends.

"We have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is please respected while they come to terms with their loss.

"We have no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances to this incident and we will be preparing a report for the procurator fiscal."

Last week police described the incident as "catastrophic".

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police should contact the British Transport Police.