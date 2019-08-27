Image caption Jamie Murray, pictured, had allowed Alan Richardson to move into his home just days before he was murdered

A man who murdered an old school friend after being freed early from a prison sentence has been jailed for life.

Alan Richardson, 25, must serve a minimum of 13 years for the attack on Jamie Murray at his flat in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

The High Court in Glasgow heard he had served time for a serious assault when he moved into Mr Murray's home.

They had shared the flat for just 10 days when Richardson attacked Mr Murray, 24, in January 2018.

Judge Lord Armstrong described Richardson's attack on the former Motherwell FC groundsman as "sustained and excessively violent".

'Devastating effect'

He added: "You attacked him with a knife and inflicted blunt force trauma by repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on his head and body.

"I have no doubt that Mr Murray's family have been deeply affected by this.

"Nothing I can say or do can compensate for their loss and I suspect that no sentence would ever be regarded as sufficient in their eyes.

"I have read and noted victim impact statements by Mr Murray's parents. It is clear that your criminal actions have had the most devastating effect on their lives."

The court was told that the men, who were both pupils at Glasgow's Hillpark secondary school, met up after Richardson was released from prison on 20 December 2017.

He had served less than half of a two-year sentence for assault to severe injury.

Kicked out

Richardson initially stayed with his ex-partner, but after she kicked him out, Mr Murray allowed his friend to stay in his flat.

At about midnight on January 20 2018, a neighbour heard a row and loud banging from the flat. This is thought to have been when the attack occurred.

However, Mr Murray - who suffered a serious brain injury - lay in the flat for two days before dying.

Passing sentence, Lord Armstrong told Richardson that he would have to serve 750 days of his previous jail term. He must then have to serve 13 years and one month for the murder before becoming eligible for parole.

Lord Armstrong added: "Persons sentenced to life imprisonment may become eligible for release on licence. When they are actually to be released on licence is a decision made not by the court but by the Parole board for Scotland."