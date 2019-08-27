Three men and a woman have gone on trial accused of trafficking women into Scotland from Slovakia for prostitution.

Vojtech Gombar, 61, Anil Wagle, 37, Jana Sandorova, 28, and Ratislav Adam, 31, deny the charges against them at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors allege that women were held in "slavery or servitude".

The allegations span from 2011 to 2017 and mainly centre on flats in Glasgow's Govanhill area.

All four are accused of "conspiring to commit the crime of trafficking people for exploitation and trafficking in prostitution".

'Organised crime'

Gombar, Sandorova and Adam are also charged with compelling women to work as prostitutes and managing a brothel.

They are alleged to have told one woman they would make her homeless unless she worked as a prostitute and threatened another with violence.

The accusations are said to have been "aggravated by a connection with serious and organised crime".

The trial before Lord Becket is expected to last several weeks.