Image copyright Google Image caption The man was standing in Murdieston Street when he was hit by the van, which then hit a wall and sped off

A 28-year-old man is in hospital after being hit by a van that was deliberately driven at him in Greenock.

Police said the incident happened just before 18:00 on Tuesday as the man stood in Murdieston Street.

They said the white van struck the man then hit a wall before making off towards the road's junction with Dempster Street.

The man was taken by ambulance to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary, where his condition was described as stable.

'Intended target'

Det Sgt Neil Martin said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage into this attempted murder and we are working to gather more information on the circumstances surrounding this incident, however we believe that the injured man was the intended target.

"Detectives are carrying out inquiries in the local area and gathering CCTV footage to find out more information."

Mr Martin has urged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.