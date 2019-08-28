Two men burned by chemicals at Ayrshire distillery
28 August 2019
Two men have been burned after a chemical spill in South Ayrshire.
Police Scotland said the men suffered burns from a liquid at a distillery.
They were taken to Girvan Community hospital and later transferred to Ayr Hospital.
A cordon was put in place at Girvan Community Hospital.