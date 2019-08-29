Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kamran Ahmed (left) and his brother Rizwan admitted attacking Mr McGuire

Two brothers have been jailed after a man was stabbed to death on his doorstep.

Kamran Ahmed, 27, must serve a minimum of 16 years in prison for the murder of Kevin McGuire in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

His brother Rizwan, 31, was sentenced to three years at the High Court in Glasgow after he admitted assault.

The men pounced on Mr McGuire, 51, shortly after he had returned from a Kevin Bridges comedy gig.

Judge Lord Tyre told the brothers: "This was a vicious and pointless attack on a man who had already been severely injured."

'Accused of affair'

The court had heard Mr McGuire believed his long-term partner, Shona Briody, had cheated on him with Rizwan Ahmed, who lived with his niece.

Ms Briody told the court Mr McGuire accused her of sleeping with Rizwan Ahmed and said "he was not happy about it".

Kevin McGuire was fatally stabbed on 14 October last year

The night before the killing, the couple went to the Kevin Bridges gig at Glasgow's Hydro.

Ms Briody recalled Mr McGuire "started getting the stuff in his head about Rizwan".

"He was asking was I going to his house," she said. "At this, I felt that I wanted to leave.

"He just seemed that he wanted to have an argument about Rizwan again."

Ms Briody decided "enough was enough" and left during the gig.

Her son picked her up and took his mother home.

Baseball bat

While they were in the car, Mr McGuire called to say he was heading to the Ahmed house in Wishaw.

When he arrived, at about 00:30 on 14 October last year, a row broke out.

But as Mr McGuire tried to flee, he was held by Rizwan Ahmed before his brother struck him with a baseball bat.

The victim managed to stagger away but the brothers then jumped into a friend's car and followed him.

They found Mr McGuire outside his home and attacked him in the garden.

The court heard Rizwan Ahmed repeatedly punched Mr McGuire against his front door.

Prosecutor Derick Nelson said: "Kamran Ahmed was carrying a weapon with a long blade.

"Rizwan Ahmed stepped back... Kamran then repeatedly struck Kevin McGuire."

Fatal blow

Mr McGuire slumped down against his door as the brothers fled.

Kamran Ahmed was heard to tell a woman: "We need to go. I've just killed a guy."

Mr McGuire suffered several stab wounds including a fatal one to his leg.

The brothers fled to Glasgow and were arrested three days later.

The Ahmeds had originally had gone on trial before entering guilty pleas.

The pair also admitted to the earlier assault on Mr McGuire shortly before the killing.