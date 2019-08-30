Image copyright @enderbyc

Police blocked a road in Glasgow as trouble flared following an Irish Unity march and counter protest.

Govan Road was shut off by police vans and riot police were sent to the scene. Witnesses reported that smoke bombs were being used.

An Irish unity march, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was planned to start at 18:30 in Elder Park, Govan.

Counter protests are reported to have been organised by loyalist groups.

Police Scotland confirmed it had been "dealing with a large-scale disturbance in the Govan area".

A statement said that a planned parade in the area "was met by a disruptive counter-demonstration by several hundred people in the Elder Park area, with significant disorder in and around the Govan Road area."

'Utterly unacceptable'

Ch Supt Mark Hargreaves said: "Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.

"It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk."

He added: "Specialist public order officers in full protective equipment, the mounted section, air support and dog units have been deployed and we are using proportionate tactics to de-escalate the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

"Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust inquiry and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption."

Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin and Govan Subway Station also closed due to the incident.

A statement said: "Due to an ongoing police incident Govan Road is blocked between Golspie Street and Elder Street.

"Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."