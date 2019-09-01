Two men arrested after funeral brawl at Glasgow mosque
Two men have been arrested following a brawl during a funeral at a mosque in Glasgow which left one man with stab wounds.
Police were called to the mosque on Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, at 13:15 on Friday following reports of a disturbance.
A spokesperson said two men, aged 33 and 34, had now been arrested. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
The injured man was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.