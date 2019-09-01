Image caption Police sealed off the street after reports of a large scale disturbance

Two men have been arrested following a brawl during a funeral at a mosque in Glasgow which left one man with stab wounds.

Police were called to the mosque on Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill, at 13:15 on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A spokesperson said two men, aged 33 and 34, had now been arrested. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The injured man was treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.