A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with an attempted murder outside a mosque on Friday.

Amar Akram, 33, was charged with the attempted murder and assault to the danger of life of Haroom Khan, and of possession of a bladed weapon, at Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Tony Kelly.

Haroom Khan is in a serious condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.