Man charged with attempted murder outside Glasgow mosque
- 2 September 2019
A man has appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with an attempted murder outside a mosque on Friday.
Amar Akram, 33, was charged with the attempted murder and assault to the danger of life of Haroom Khan, and of possession of a bladed weapon, at Masjid-E-Khazra on Butterbiggins Road, Govanhill.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Tony Kelly.
Haroom Khan is in a serious condition at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.