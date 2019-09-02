Image copyright Google

A man who was stabbed in a Glasgow street is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

The 20-year-old was hurt on Todd Street in the east end of the city at about 17:00 on Sunday.

Police said the street would have been busy at the time and they have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Det Con Leigh-Anne Sutherland said: : "It is vital that we establish exactly what has happened to him and find those responsible".

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is in a stable condition.

Det Con Sutherland added: "Todd Street would have been busy at 17:00 yesterday and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen something to get in touch with us.

"The road is often used by vehicles heading to join the M8 motorway from the Parkhead area - could you have been on this street yesterday?

"Do you have dash-cam footage? We urge you to check back.

"Any small piece of information could help us in this inquiry."