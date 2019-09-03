Emergency crews called to reports of body in Glasgow river
- 3 September 2019
Police are responding to reports of a body in the River Kelvin in Glasgow's west end.
Officers were called to the scene at about 13:20 with ambulance and fire crews also in attendance.
There are reports of a helicopter overhead and a rescue boat on the river.
Officers are still in attendance and part of the bridge, near Kelvinbridge subway station, has been cordoned off.