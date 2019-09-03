Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Roads were blocked as a result of the demonstrations

Police have urged witnesses to a mass sectarian clash in Glasgow to come forward as they launch a "robust" criminal investigation.

Officers are looking for footage and images after a republican march through Govan was met by hundreds of "disruptive" loyalist demonstrators.

Two men were arrested over alleged breach of the peace.

Det Insp Kevin Gilmour said the operation was looking to identify as many rioters as possible.

Image copyright @JustShelbyMay Image caption Riot police, a helicopter and dog units were deployed in Govan on Friday

The Irish Unity march, led by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, set off from Elder Park, Govan, at 18:30 on Friday but was soon met by a counter demonstration of "several hundred people" from loyalist groups.

Govan Road was blocked by officers and the Govan subway station was closed for a short period.

Witnesses reported the use of smoke bombs.

Barry Angus, 37, and Mark Cumming, 21, were arrested over alleged breach of the peace, appeared in court on Monday and were released on bail.

They are expected to appear again before Glasgow Sheriff Court on October 1.

Footage appeal

A confidential email address - OperationPindot@scotland.pnn.police.uk - has since been set up by Police Scotland to allow witnesses to send mobile or dashcam footage, as well as photos or any information on the disorder.

Det Insp Gilmour, the officer leading the inquiry, said: "Since the events of Friday evening officers have been carrying out house-to-house enquiries in the area and reviewing footage from public space CCTV.

"We are determined to identify as many people as possible who were involved and I am now appealing to the public who may have been in the area and captured the events to send it to us."

Image copyright @JohnAitken90

Riot police, a helicopter and dog units were called in to tackle the disorder while council leader Susan Aitken said legislation may have to be tested to strengthen the authority's hand.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the scenes as "utterly unacceptable".

She said: "Peaceful protest is a part of our democracy - violent and sectarian disruption is not".

Former first minister Jack McConnell also called for more to be done to combat the "cancer" of sectarianism in Scotland.

Two more marches are planned for this week as well as one which took place on Monday evening.

Area Commander, Ch Insp Shaheen Baber added: "I can re-assure our local communities that everything is being done by our officers to find out who was involved in the scenes we witnessed on the evening of Friday 30 August.

"By working together we can tackle such behaviour in our communities."