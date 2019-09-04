Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scott Brown arrives at Ibrox - he was subjected to abuse as he left the stadium after Sunday's Old Firm game

Police have charged a 15-year-old boy in connection with abuse aimed at Celtic captain Scott Brown.

A video was shared widely on social media of an incident which took place as the midfielder left Ibrox stadium after Sunday's Old Firm game.

As fans waited for players to board the team bus, a voice was heard shouting to the 34-year-old player: "How's your sister?".

Fiona Brown died in 2008 at the age of 21 after battling skin cancer.

The incident happened following Celtic's 2-0 win over Rangers on Sunday.

Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Division released a statement on social media on Wednesday confirming that a 15-year-old had been charged.

It said the boy had been referred to the Early and Effective Interventions Co-ordinator.

Hours before, Celtic tweeted in support of the player with three words: "Captain, leader, legend".

It is believed that no official complaint has been made by Scott Brown or Celtic FC but that police officers, who were present at the time of the incident, handled the situation.

On Tuesday evening it was reported that Rangers officials said an individual would be "banned for life from Ibrox" as a result.