The crash happened on the A77 outside Maybole in South Ayrshire on Tuesday

A driver is in a critical condition after his car was involved in a crash with a coach in South Ayrshire.

The 40-year-old man's Ford Fiesta collided with a single-decker coach on the A77 between Minishant and Maybole at about 16:15 on Tuesday.

The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions.

Police said there were no passengers on the coach at the time, but the driver was left badly shaken by the incident.

The Fiesta driver was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for accident investigation work.

Police are trying to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and have asked for anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Officers would also like to trace the drivers of an HGV and a tractor who were travelling southbound on the A77 at the time of the incident.