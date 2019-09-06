Image caption The High Court in Glasgow has been hearing the evidence

A woman has told a trafficking trial she was stolen from her home and made to have sex with "two smelly men".

The 25-year-old said she was taken from Slovakia and eventually to a flat in an unknown city.

Giving evidence about alleged incidents from the beginning of 2014 via video-link at the High Court in Glasgow, she said: "They stole me."

Vojtech Gombar, 61, Anil Wagle, 37, Jana Sandorova, 28, and Ratislav Adam, 31, deny trafficking women.

Prosecutors allege women were brought over from Slovakia and held in "slavery and servitude" between 2011 and 2017.

'Wished to run'

The woman said she was pulled into a car in her home country with few personal belongings.

She was taken to an unknown city where she was "beat up" and had her identity card removed from her.

Jurors heard it was police who eventually came to her aid.

She said: "I wished to run away, but it was not possible. I wanted to be home."

The trial, before Lord Beckett, continues.