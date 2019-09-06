Image copyright @JustShelbyMay Image caption Riot police, a helicopter and dog units were deployed at the Govan parade

Police Scotland has said it will have a "significant" presence at two Irish republican marches through Glasgow on Saturday.

Glasgow City Council has agreed to allow the processions to go ahead a week after a march through Govan was marred by sectarian violence.

Council bosses had previously threatened to take action against marches to protect the public.

Police said security for Saturday's events had been "extensively planned".

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins said: "Without going into specific numbers, I can confirm that we will have a significant deployment of conventional and specialist resources across the city.

"Police Scotland has to balance the right of people who wish to take part in the processions, under the conditions agreed by Glasgow City Council, and those who wish to protest peacefully and lawfully."

He added: "I am appealing that those taking part should do so in a peaceful and lawful manner, which will allow us to facilitate the rights of all in terms of freedom of expression.

"I want to re-emphasise that anyone intent on becoming involved in any kind of anti-social or criminal behaviour will be dealt with promptly."

Riot police, a helicopter and dog units were called in last Friday evening when an Irish Unity march in Govan was met by hundreds of "disruptive" counter demonstrators.

Roads were blocked in what police described as "significant disorder".

'No blanket ban'

Nicola Sturgeon condemned the scenes as "utterly unacceptable".

The Scottish government's justice secretary, Humza Yousaf, has now said he is "open-minded" about increasing council powers to restrict marches.

But he insisted introducing a blanket ban on loyalist and republican parades would be impossible as the European Convention on Human Rights "simply wouldn't allow it".

Mr Yousaf said: "If there is something we can do legislatively to give more powers to councils to restrict these marches, I am open-minded."

The first of Saturday's marches, led by the Cairde na hEireann group, will assemble at 14:00 and march from Millroad Street in the city's east end, along the Gallowgate and finish at Clyde Street.

Meanwhile, Friends of IRPWA will begin their procession at 15:00 from Blythswood Square, head down to the Broomielaw, on to Trongate and finish at Barrowlands Park.