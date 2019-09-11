Two in hospital after East Kilbride shooting
- 11 September 2019
Two people have been taken to hospital after reports of a shooting in South Lanarkshire.
Police said they were called to the incident in Gordon Drive in East Kilbride at about 23:00 on Tuesday.
A spokesman said two people were taken to hospital from the scene for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.