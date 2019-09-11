Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Sammour had been working as a security guard at the housing development

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a security guard who was run over by his own works van in North Lanarkshire.

Scott Pearson, 22, was convicted of killing Mohammed Abu Sammour following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr Sammour was beaten and reversed over at the Torrance Gardens development in Newarthill on 28 October 2018.

He suffered 83 injuries, including fractures to his face, skull and multiple rib fractures.

Judge Lord Burns told Pearson that he is facing a life sentence, but deferred sentence until next month for background reports.