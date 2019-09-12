Image copyright Police Scotland / Google Image caption Connor O'Neill died after the crash on the A73 in Cleland on 31 August

Police have named a passenger killed in a crash on the M73 in North Lanarkshire.

Connor O'Neill, 24, was in a red Vauxhall Astra on the A73 Carlisle Road in Cleland when it collided with blue Toyota Auris at about 20:30 on 31 August.

Police have appealed for witnesses, who may have left before emergency services arrived, to come forward.

Officers believe there could be up to four people they have not spoken to.

PC Gavin Milloy said: "From information we have gathered, there may have been three or four vehicles, including a pick-up type vehicle at the scene of the collision.

"We are also aware that possibly four people, including two Eastern European men, were present but left before their details could be taken.

"I would like to re-iterate that if you were driving on the A73 or were in the area around the time of the collision and have information which could assist our inquiry please get in touch. "

He also asked for any dashcam footage that may have recorded at the time.