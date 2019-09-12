Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist was found on the Fairhaven access road at about 15:00 on Tuesday

A cyclist is in a critical condition following an incident on the Isle of Cumbrae.

The 69-year-old man was found seriously injured on the Fairhaven access road, heading towards Millport, about 15:00 on Tuesday.

He was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for a head injury.

Police have appealed for passengers on a bus that passed the area around the time of the incident to contact them.

Sgt Andy Johnston, from Irvine Police office, said they were trying to establish how the cyclist became injured.

He said: "Officers are aware that a bus was in the vicinity at the time and are appealing to the people on the bus to contact us, as they may have information that will help us establish the circumstances."