Image copyright PA Media Image caption About 1,000 people were involved in the marches and the counter protests last weekend

Three men and one woman have appeared in court over disturbances following Republican marches in Glasgow.

Brian Burke, Scott Cowan, David Clark and Lindsey Daziel all appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

They were arrested and charged following two marches in the city centre on Saturday.

Burke and Cowan pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour while Mr Clark and Ms Daziel denied charges - they will face trial in December.

Religious prejudice

Police said about 1,000 people took to the streets to either march or take part in counter protests last weekend - 11 people were arrested over the course of the day.

Burke, 28, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner aggravated by religious prejudice. He was fined £400 for his involvement.

Cowan, 47, from Glasgow, also pled guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive manner and repeatedly shouting sectarian remarks - he will be sentenced next month.

Mr Clark, 34, from Glasgow, pled not guilty to forming part of a disorderly crowd, shouting , swearing and uttering a sectarian remark.

Ms Daziel, 31, from Glasgow, also denied acting in a threatening and abusive manner outside the Tollbooth bar.

She is charged with shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering sectarian remarks while the parade was passing.

Both will face trial in December.

Future bans

A police officer was injured as the two marches and Loyalist counter-demonstrations unfolded.

Processions involved members from A Cairde Na Heireann (Calton Republicans) and the Friends of Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association.

One counter protest was held at King George V Bridge where a heavy police presence separated both sides.

It came a week after a riot developed in Govan when Loyalists tried to disrupt another Irish Republican parade.

Disorder over the last two weekends has prompted council leader Susan Aitken to consider a temporary ban on marches.

The council has banned all marches this weekend. However, more are planned in the coming weeks.