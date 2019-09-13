Image copyright google Image caption The court heard that the victim needed a 10-hour operation and lost her finger

A man who attacked a woman with a sword - chopping off one of her fingers in the street - has been jailed for seven years.

William Rae carried out the assault on Kylie McMahon outside a nursery school in Glasgow's Dalmarnock last October.

The city's high court was told that the victim was targeted in response to an earlier altercation at Rae's home.

Rae had gone after those he believed were involved before finding Ms McMahon and cornering her in the street.

The court was told that Ms McMahon needed a 10-hour operation following the attack and lost her left ring finger as well as suffering "significant injuries" to others.

She also suffered facial injuries and was left badly scarred.

Captured on CCTV

Rae pled guilty to assaulting Ms McMahon to her severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of her life.

The hearing was told that the accused had gone out hours before the sword attack and threw cans of lager at Ms McMahon's windows.

He later spotted her walking with friends near his girlfriend's home before giving chase.

Prosecutor Patricia Comiskey said: "He followed and cornered her at the entrance of the nursery.

"He repeatedly struck her to the face and hands with the sword. This was all captured on CCTV."

Ms McMahon managed to break free before losing consciousness.

'Psychological therapy'

Ms Comiskey said the victim had struggled following her ordeal.

She told the court: "She has suffered anxiety, loss of confidence, low mood and insomnia since. She is receiving psychological therapy to assist her."

Tony Graham, defending, said the victim and others had "attended" at Rae's door before the attack.

The QC added: "He should have called the police and not taken the law into his own hands."

Judge Lord Matthews said Rae had gone out armed to go after those he believed had earlier turned up at his home.

The judge said: "This was a terrible attack. You did not need to leave the house, you did not need to chase after anyone.

"We cannot have people running around Glasgow with swords."

The judge said Rae would have been jailed for eight years, but for his guilty plea.