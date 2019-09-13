Glasgow & West Scotland

Boy, 12, charged over alleged sexual assault of teacher

  • 13 September 2019

A 12-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged sexual assault at a high school in Glasgow.

BBC Scotland understands the complainer is a teacher at the school and the boy was reported to police on 29 August.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter."

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council added: "As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."