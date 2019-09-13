Boy, 12, charged over alleged sexual assault of teacher
13 September 2019
A 12-year-old boy has been charged over an alleged sexual assault at a high school in Glasgow.
BBC Scotland understands the complainer is a teacher at the school and the boy was reported to police on 29 August.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A report has been sent to the Children's Reporter."
A spokesman for Glasgow City Council added: "As this is a police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."