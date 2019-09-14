Image copyright Gary McLaughlin Image caption The Gandhi statue was unveiled at Ayr Town Hall on Saturday

Scotland's first statue of Indian civil rights campaigner Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled.

The 6ft 4ins bronze statue was revealed at Ayr Town Hall to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Gandhi's birth.

The artwork weighs 400kg and was gifted to South Ayrshire by the Indian government's council for cultural relations.

The Consul General of the Republic of India, Mrs Anju Ranjan was there for the ceremony.

The statue is one of 10 to be installed throughout the world, including Bern in Switzerland, and was created by sculptor Guatam Pal.

Image copyright Gary McLaughlin Image caption Provost Helen Moonie and Consul General of India, Anju Ranjan unveiled the statue

A plaque to be hung beside the statue highlights Gandhi's famous phrase: "There is no way to peace, peace is the way".

Gandhi was one of the world's most famous peaceful political dissidents. He was assassinated in Delhi in 1948.

South Ayrshire Provost Helen Moonie said: "We are proud of many similarities between South Ayrshire and India and a special link between mahatma Gandhi and Robert Burns.

"Both fought against social injustice and used their unique gifts to carve out their place in world history."