Traffic queues after multi-car crash on M8

Image copyright Traffic Scotland

Traffic was brought to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash on the M8 in Glasgow.

Police and other emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway near junction 15 at Royston following the collision.

All eastbound lanes were closed for a time causing queues of traffic, however two lanes have since reopened.

It is understood one occupant of a car had to be rescued by firefighters.

Traffic Scotland had advised motorists to avoid the area, adding that westbound traffic was also slow due to people slowing to look at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We were called at about 14:30 to reports of an RTC involving several vehicles on the M8 eastbound at junction 15.

"Emergency services are in attendance."