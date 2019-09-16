Arrest after 'Nazi salute' synagogue video

Image copyright Google Image caption The video appears to have been recorded outside the synagogue

A teenager has been arrested after a video was posted online showing a boy performing a Nazi salute outside an East Renfrewshire synagogue.

The post, thought to have been recorded at the Giffnock and Newlands Synagogue, featured a boy who appeared to have a Hitler-style moustache.

The clip was widely shared on social media.

Police have confirmed that a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.