The gunshots were heard in Walpole Lane in Jackton on Sunday evening

Police have confirmed they are investigating "credible" reports of gunshots near East Kilbride.

Officers were called to Walpole Lane in Jackton at about 22:40 on Sunday. They carried out a search of the area but did not find anyone injured.

Detectives returned to the scene on Monday. Additional police patrols have been carried out in Jackton.

In a statement, Police Scotland said the incident was thought to be "a planned and targeted act".

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Their statement added: "The investigation is at an early stage, as such we are making no links to any other incidents at this time."

Last week, two men were shot and injured in Gordon Drive in East Kilbride.